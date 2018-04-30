BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former Baton Rouge police officer who fatally shot a black man nearly two years ago, setting off widespread protests and clashes with police, now faces a misdemeanor charge for an unrelated incident in which he allegedly slapped a suspect.

An attorney for Blane Salamoni told The Advocate the ex-officer received a court summons Friday for a simple battery charge. The lawyer, Brant Mayer, said Baton Rouge police issued the summons even though the alleged victim said he didn’t want to pursue charges.

The newspaper reported the 2016 incident was captured on body camera and occurred weeks before Salamoni shot and killed Alton Sterling during a struggle outside a convenience store.

State and federal authorities ruled out criminal charges in Sterling’s death.

Police Chief Murphy Paul fired Salamoni last month.