HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A former police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against the department that fired her, accusing department officials of firing her for making sexual harassment complaints against her supervisor.

Kimberly Webb filed the suit in federal court in Houston against the Huntsville Police Department and Chief Kevin Lunsford, accusing both of sexual discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

Webb was with the department from March 2013 until last May. She says despite earning positive reviews and promotion to senior police officer, she was “dishonorably discharged” after she made her third sexual harassment complaint against her supervisor. The supervisor was reduced in rank from sergeant to police officer the same day.

Webb is seeking back wages and benefits and other compensation for damages. The attorney for Lunsford and the police department declined comment.