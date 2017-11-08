NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio police officer has pleaded guilty to charges that he tried to cover up a suicide attempt by falsely claiming he’d been shot during a traffic stop.
Authorities have said former Newcomerstown police officer Bryan Eubanks claimed individuals in a car shot him in the arm during a traffic stop in April.
A man was taken into custody and released several hours later. A statewide alert for the purported suspects was issued that day.
Eubanks was fired after telling investigators he had shot himself.
Most Read Stories
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- How Election Day unfolded: Voters, candidates react to Seattle's mayoral race results and more WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- Does Seattle area's early, cold start to November mean we're in for a big snow year?
- Amazon launches two furniture lines as private-label ambitions grow
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says the 37-year-old Eubanks pleaded guilty Wednesday in Tuscarawas (tuhs-kuh-RAW’-uhs) County to charges of inducing panic, making false alarms, tampering with evidence, forgery and workers’ compensation fraud.
A message seeking comment was left with Eubanks’ attorney.