LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky police officer involved in two cases that wrongfully imprisoned three men for a combined 55 years could now be investigated.
The Courier Journal reported Wednesday that Louisville Metro Council Public Safety Committee Chairwoman Jessica Green is calling for the state to investigate former Metro police Detective Mark Handy. If the full council approves Green’s measure, the city would formally ask the Kentucky attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor to review Handy.
In January 2017, Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine’s office told police there wasn’t enough evidence to criminally charge Handy. Federal prosecutors also declined saying their investigation was limited to possible perjury in one civil lawsuit.
Handy retired in February as a Jefferson County deputy sheriff. His attorney did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Gun-trained teacher 'accidentally' discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
___
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com