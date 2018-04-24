CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A former police officer now faces federal charges about a confrontation with a woman in North Carolina in 2013.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release that former Hickory Police Sgt. Robert Michael George has been charged with using excessive force and misconduct in office.

Prosecutors say George lied when he said a woman fell on a street. The indictment charges that George slammed the woman to the ground and filed a false report.

George was fired in 2014 and was charged with assault.

District Attorney David Learner says the state charges are being dropped, now that federal charges have been filed.

George’s attorney, Lisa Dubs, did not comment on the federal charges.

The woman involved, Chelsea Doolittle, sued George and the city of Hickory in 2016.