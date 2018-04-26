GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina officer who is accused of assaulting an inmate has been charged.

News outlets reported Wednesday that 41-year-old Casie Marlene Caggiano was charged with third-degree assault and battery. An arrest warrant says the former Cherokee County Detention Center officer hit the inmate’s head and face in February.

The state Law Enforcement Division investigated the case at the request of the county sheriff’s office.

Caggiano was being held at the detention center where she once worked. It is unclear if she has a lawyer.