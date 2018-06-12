NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York lawmaker accused of ripping off an arts nonprofit and a disaster relief fund has pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges.
Pamela Harris, a former Democratic state assemblywoman, entered the plea on Tuesday in Brooklyn. She faces up to 57 months in prison at her sentencing on Sept. 26.
She was accused of pocketing $25,000 in federal funds by falsely claiming Superstorm Sandy chased her from her Coney Island residence in 2012.
Prosecutors also alleged that she used a forged lease while pocketing New York City Council discretionary funds intended for the nonprofit she ran.
Harris is a former corrections officer who was elected in 2015.