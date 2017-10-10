CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former nursing home worker in West Virginia has pleaded guilty in an embezzlement case.
Thirty-five-year-old Veneford Blankenship of Princeton entered the plea Tuesday to mail fraud in federal court in Charleston.
Prosecutors say Blankenship worked as the business office supervisor at a Princeton nursing home admitted diverting residents’ payment checks into a bank account. She then wrote checks to herself, forging the signatures of two other individuals.
Blankenship agreed to pay nearly $83,000 in restitution as part of her plea agreement. She faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Jan. 23.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured