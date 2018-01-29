CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former nursing home in West Virginia has been sentenced to one year and one month in federal prison in an embezzlement case.

Thirty-five-year-old Veneford Blankenship was sentenced last week for mail fraud in federal court in Charleston. She also was ordered to pay more than $81,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say Blankenship was the business office supervisor at a Princeton nursing home and admitted to diverting residents’ payment checks into a bank account. She then wrote checks to herself, forging the signatures of two other individuals.