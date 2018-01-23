DENVER (AP) — A former emergency room nurse in Colorado has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful sexual contact with a patient who had been heavily sedated.
The Denver Post reports that 45-year-old Thomas Mark Moore was sentenced on Tuesday for fondling a woman who went to the North Suburban Medical Center in November 2015 for a severe headache.
The sentence comes after Moore had already been sentenced for assaulting five other patients in Weld County.
He pleaded guilty to those allegations as well and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Both sentences will be served at the same time.
Senior Deputy District Attorney Chris Rossi said that Moore targeted victims who were sedated and unable to react.
