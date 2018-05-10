FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado nurse accused of groping female patients in Colorado and Nebraska has pleaded guilty in four cases involving 12 women.

The Coloradoan reports that 45-year-old Thomas Moore, who worked at Poudre Valley Hospital, faces charges in Adams County, Weld County and Nebraska.

Moore was accused of groping and kissing the breasts of drugged patients. Despite being fired from hospitals for misconduct, he managed to get new jobs and a new license to work at other hospitals.

He will spend 15 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for his first three charges, followed by 10 years to life in the Sex Offender Intensive Supervision Program for an unlawful sexual contact charge.

___

