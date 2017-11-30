CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory is taking an expanded role on Charlotte’s airwaves after a radio station manager says his recent daily segments got an “extraordinary” response.

The former Republican governor and WBT radio personality Bo Thompson are now co-hosting a one-hour show weekday mornings. McCrory started doing early-morning spots on Thompson’s other program in September, talking about the city’s mayoral race and other current events.

WBT general manager Matt Hanlon tells The Charlotte Observer that appearances by the ex-Charlotte mayor helped boost ratings and provided lots of feedback. The newspaper says McCrory agreed after the November election to the new time slot for at least a couple of months.

McCrory narrowly lost to Democrat Roy Cooper last year. He hasn’t ruled out running again for governor in 2020.