GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has received more than $300,000 in a lawsuit against a sheriff.

Local media outlets report former Alamance County deputy Jeffrey Randleman was fired in 2014 after he testified against Sheriff Terry Johnson in a U.S. Department of Justice case accusing Johnson of engaging in racial discrimination.

Randleman, a 20-year veteran, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Johnson shortly after he was fired.

In 2012, the Department of Justice alleged Johnson committed constitutional violations and used racially motivated police practices. He was found not guilty of the charges.

According to Randleman’s lawyer, he will receive $327,000 in cash, and health insurance for life for himself and his son. He will also receive monthly supplemental retirements that law enforcement retirees receive.