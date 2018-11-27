JERUSALEM (AP) — NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, a fearsome 7-foot-2 center in his playing days, says he was moved to tears when he visited Jerusalem’s Old City.
Mutombo, who hails from a devout Christian community in Congo, said Tuesday that it was an emotional experience knowing that his parents died before they could see the place they spent their lives reading about in the Bible.
He said: “My parents might be gone, but they instilled in me the dream of coming here, and I’ve made it.”
Mutombo is in town to inaugurate a new sports center. He hosted a clinic for a mixed crowd of excited Jewish, Christian and Muslim children, flashing his signature finger wag and letting out a thunderous laugh as he blocked young players’ shots.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump: 'I don't believe' government climate report finding
- Ted Turner's land grab generates suspicion in Nebraska
- Border clash leaves caravan migrants dejected, worried VIEW
- Indian island police struggle to get body of American
- Mueller: Ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort lied, broke plea agreement