NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former U.S. Navy Seal has been sentenced for producing images of child sexual abuse.
News outlets quote a U.S. attorney’s office statement as saying 32-year-old Gregory Kyle Seerden was sentenced Thursday to 27 years in prison, 25 years of supervised release, and fined $10,000 for producing images of child sexual abuse.
According to a statement of facts filed with the plea agreement, the investigation into Seerden began after a woman reported that he sexually assaulted her.
A digital forensic examiner found child pornography images after NCIS agents seized and searched Seerden’s iPhone. Further analysis confirmed several images and videos of child pornography.
Seerden is also charged in San Diego. Court documents show the accusations involve a minor Seerden knew and the recording of sexual abuse involving the child on an iPhone.