COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former NASA astronaut and administrator Charles Bolden is giving his personal archive to the University of South Carolina.
The school announced Monday it is getting the collection that documents the career of the Columbia native.
Bolden was selected as a NASA astronaut in 1980 and made four space shuttle flights.
The former Marine pilot was named by President Obama to head NASA in 2009. He stepped down last year.
Bolden was speaking To students at several high schools Monday morning. He was to address guests at the annual Thomas Cooper Society Dinner on Monday night.
His collection includes letters, speeches, schedules, notes and calendars that document his time as a student in the U.S. Naval Academy, the 100 missions he flew in the Vietnam War and his time at NASA.