CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — The former Mississippi County sheriff pleaded not guilty to federal charges of identity theft.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Tuesday that a grand jury indicted 34-year-old Cory Hutcheson of Cape Girardeau Tuesday on 11 counts of unlawful use of a means of identification. He pleaded not guilty in a federal court hearing and was released on bond.

Prosecutors allege Hutcheson was using other people’s mobile telephone numbers to commit forgery.

Hutcheson also faces charges of first-degree robbery and making a false declaration in state court. Federal prosecutors say some of the new indictments are related to the state charges.

The false declaration case alleges Hutcheson forged affidavits to ping the cell phones of five law enforcement officers, former Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore and Judge David Dolan in 2014.