MILWAUKEE (AP) — Attorneys are weighing a plea deal in the sexual assault case of a former Milwaukee police officer acquitted in a fatal shooting that sparked riots in the city.
Prosecutors and Dominique Heaggan-Brown’s attorney did not discuss details of the plea offer during a hearing Friday. But they told a judge they’ll have an answer on Jan. 18, the final hearing before trial starts in February if no deal is reached.
Heaggan-Brown was fired in October 2016 after being charged with sexually assaulting two men and soliciting sex from two others. He was later charged with first-degree reckless homicide for killing 23-year-old Sylville Smith in August 2016.
Heaggan-Brown argued he shot Smith in self-defense. A jury acquitted him in June.
