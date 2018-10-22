Share story

By
The Associated Press

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The former mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania, faces sentencing on federal corruption charges.

Ed Pawlowski is due in court Tuesday.

The 53-year-old Democrat was convicted in March on dozens of charges that he traded city contracts for campaign cash. Prosecutors say Pawlowski strong-armed city vendors to contribute to his failed campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate, orchestrating a scheme to rig city contracts for legal, engineering, technology and construction work.

He denied wrongdoing and has vowed to appeal his conviction.

Prosecutors are seeking at least 13 years in prison for Pawlowski. His lawyer says Pawlowski should get a reduced sentence.

Pawlowski led Pennsylvania’s third-largest city for 12 years, winning re-election while under indictment. He began a fourth term in January but resigned a week after his conviction.

