BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant charged with getting paid for overtime shifts he either didn’t work or didn’t complete has pleaded not guilty.
David Wilson appeared in federal court in Boston on Thursday to answer to a charge of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funding.
Prosecutors say the 57-year-old Wilson, of Charlton, received more than $12,000 in overtime pay for hours he didn’t work and submitted fraudulent citations to cover it up.
He refused to answer questions outside of court.
Six troopers have been charged in federal prosecutors’ ongoing investigation into overtime fraud within the department. Two have already agreed to plead guilty.
Wilson retired in March.
If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.