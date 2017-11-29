WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts police officer convicted of kicking a handcuffed and shackled prisoner has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Ex-Worcester officer Michael Motyka (moh-TEE’-kuh) was also ordered by a judge Wednesday to continue treatment for the post-traumatic stress disorder he has suffered from since his time in the Army.
The 52-year-old Motyka was convicted at a bench trial in June of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for kicking Gerald Jones in December 2014.
Prosecutors say the 17-year police veteran lost his temper after Jones yelled profanities and racial insults. Motyka is white and Jones is black.
Most Read Stories
- Want a home in Seattle area? You’ll need an $11,000 raise
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- It’s hard to imagine, but Seahawks’ Kam Chancellor may have played his last NFL snap
- Microsoft plans multibillion-dollar expansion, renovation of Redmond campus WATCH
- Seattle school-bus drivers plan one-day strike Wednesday
Motyka testified that he entered the cell because he thought Jones had a weapon and acted in self-defense when Jones attacked first. There was no camera in the cell at the time.