WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts police officer convicted of kicking a handcuffed and shackled prisoner has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Ex-Worcester officer Michael Motyka (moh-TEE’-kuh) was also ordered by a judge Wednesday to continue treatment for the post-traumatic stress disorder he has suffered from since his time in the Army.

The 52-year-old Motyka was convicted at a bench trial in June of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for kicking Gerald Jones in December 2014.

Prosecutors say the 17-year police veteran lost his temper after Jones yelled profanities and racial insults. Motyka is white and Jones is black.

Motyka testified that he entered the cell because he thought Jones had a weapon and acted in self-defense when Jones attacked first. There was no camera in the cell at the time.

