GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former Maryland state delegate who pleaded guilty to federal charges for taking bribes has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison.

The Washington Post reports that William Alberto Campos-Escobar was sentenced on conspiracy and bribery charges on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said he accepted roughly $50,000 in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for official favors obtaining government money. Prosecutors said he accepted personal payments between 2007 and 2014 from those who wanted access to $300,000 in county money, including grants to help nonprofits.

The Hyattsville Democrat was elected to the Prince George’s County council in 2004 and the General Assembly in 2014. He resigned in September 2015.

The 43-year-old apologized at his sentencing hearing, saying he was “young and stupid.”

