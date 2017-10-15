TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A former lumber company salesman has been sentenced to a year in prison for his role in a scheme to defraud customers and lying about it to a federal grand jury.

Adam Martignetti worked for Linden-based Bayway Lumber.

The 44-year-old South River man conspired with others from 2011-2013 to give free items to customers’ employees. They then recovered the cost of those items and made additional profits through overbilling and fraudulent billing.

Federal prosecutors say some of the affected clients included Amtrak and the city of Elizabeth. They also say the firm routinely provided New York’s Con Edison with lower-quality wood than it ordered and paid for.

Martignetti pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false declarations before a grand jury. He was sentenced Thursday.