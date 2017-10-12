LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former associate pastor of a large Kentucky church has been accused of sexually abusing two children.
Citing court records, news outlets report that 63-year-old Reid Buchanan was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of sexual abuse.
Buchanan had worked at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lexington from July 2016 to August 2017.
Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church spokeswoman Cathy L. Bruce said Buchanan was immediately relieved of his duties and suspended when the church learned of the allegations in July.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
Bruce says the alleged abuse did not take place on church grounds or at church events.
Buchanan pleaded not guilty to both charges in court on Thursday.