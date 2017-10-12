LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former associate pastor of a large Kentucky church has been accused of sexually abusing two children.

Citing court records, news outlets report that 63-year-old Reid Buchanan was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of sexual abuse.

Buchanan had worked at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lexington from July 2016 to August 2017.

Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church spokeswoman Cathy L. Bruce said Buchanan was immediately relieved of his duties and suspended when the church learned of the allegations in July.

Bruce says the alleged abuse did not take place on church grounds or at church events.

Buchanan pleaded not guilty to both charges in court on Thursday.