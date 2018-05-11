BALTIMORE (AP) — A disgraced police sergeant who once led a rogue Baltimore police unit has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

There were gasps and tears from his relatives as a U.S. judge handed down the sentence Friday for Thomas Allers, a former officer-in-charge of the Gun Trace Task Force.

Allers is the first member of the disbanded unit to be sentenced. He had pleaded guilty to nine robberies over roughly three years in a federal racketeering case focused on the unit.

Seven other members were indicted on charges that include robbery, extortion, and selling drugs seized during police operations.

U.S. Judge Catherine Blake said that as a onetime leader of the unit, Allers joined in with corrupt activities and “emboldened what other people on the task force were doing.”