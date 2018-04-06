FLORESVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury has sentenced a former San Antonio lawyer to 80 years in prison for demanding sex with clients in return for his services.

The Wilson County jury deliberated about six hours in Floresville, Texas, before sentencing Mark Henry Benavides on Friday. Benavides must serve 30 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

He could have been sentenced to up to 99 years in prison.

Jurors had found him guilty Tuesday of sexual assault and compelling prostitution. His attorneys are appealing.

The jury had viewed sex videos Benavides had made of his sessions with female clients. One of rough sex with a client was so graphic, a female juror fainted.

The trial was moved from nearby San Antonio after defense attorneys argued pretrial publicity had prejudiced potential jurors.