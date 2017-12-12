LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado undersheriff has been arrested following a grand jury indictment on charges stemming from the alleged harassment of several 911 dispatchers and the alleged exploitation of a minor.

KMGH-TV in Denver reports former Lake County undersheriff Fernando Mendoza was arrested Tuesday and is being held with no bail.

District Attorney Bruce Brown says Mendoza is facing charges after sexual harassment allegations were levied against him by several female 911 staffers. The former undersheriff also is accused of using a camera owned by the sheriff’s office to observe someone in a bathroom and of trying to entice a girl into posting nude photos on the internet.

He was fired from the department several weeks ago.

Jail staff did not return a phone call to determine if Mendoza has hired an attorney.

___

Information from: KMGH-TV, http://www.thedenverchannel.com