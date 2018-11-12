LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sentencing has been postponed to next year for a former Las Vegas Strip illusion show headliner who lost a bid to withdraw his guilty plea in a federal child pornography case.
Records show that Jan Rouven Fuechtener (YAHN’ ROO’-vehn FOOSH’-ten-er) obtained a new lawyer Nov. 1 and his sentencing was reset for Feb. 21 on felony possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography charges.
His new attorney, Russell Marsh, was unavailable Monday, the Veterans Day holiday, to immediately comment.
The 40-year-old Fuechtener is expected to face at least 24 years in prison.
He’s a German citizen who performed as illusionist Jan Rouven at the Tropicana hotel-casino.
His plea in November 2016 stopped his trial during FBI testimony about images found in password-protected files on computers at Fuechtener’s home.