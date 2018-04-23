CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has asked a judge to block a subpoena in a federal lawsuit filed by 11 people injured during a violent clash between white nationalists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville last year.
The plaintiffs are seeking to compel Duke to turn over records related to communications he and other white nationalists had before the rally, along with records of efforts to solicit donations.
In court documents, Duke says the subpoena is overly broad and would impose “an undue burden and a significant expense” on him.
A woman was killed when a car drove into a crowd protesting the white nationalists.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
Duke initially filed his request in Virginia, where the lawsuit is filed. A judge ruled it should have been filed in Louisiana, where Duke lives.