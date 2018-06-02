OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A former assistant principal at a northeastern Kansas middle school faces a felony charge after being accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a student.
The Kansas City Star reports that 40-year-old Eric Kilgore was booked into the Johnson County jail in Olathe on Thursday and released on $50,000 bond Friday. He is charged with unlawful electronic solicitation of a minor under 14.
Kilgore is accused of sending the messages via Snapchat to a student at Piper Middle School in Kansas City, Kansas, earlier this year, when he was assistant principal there. The girl told her parents, who called school officials and police.
Piper Superintendent Tim Conrad says Kilgore was immediately placed on leave and fired in March.
Kilgore’s next court appearance is Wednesday.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com