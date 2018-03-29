KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Kansas City Fire Department paramedic accused of stealing opioids from ambulances now faces charges in a two-count federal indictment.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Michael Fostich is charged with a count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and a count of tampering with a consumer product.

Prosecutors allege that from January through much of December 2016, Fostich lied on patient and state reporting forms about his administration of fentanyl and morphine while on the job. Prosecutors also say he removed fentanyl from vials contained in a fire department narcotics box and replaced the missing drugs with another solution.