NEW YORK (AP) — A former journalist who admitted cyber stalking an ex-girlfriend and terrorizing Jewish groups with bomb threats has received a five-year prison sentence.

Juan Thompson was sentenced Wednesday by Judge P. Kevin Castel in Manhattan federal court. He called Thompson’s crimes domestic terrorism.

The judge sentenced Thompson to a year longer than the federal sentencing guidelines recommended. The judge cited the eloquence of a victim statement delivered by Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, Francesca Rossi.

She said Thompson began abusing her during their relationship and intensified the terror delivered largely through social media and electronic communications after they broke up.

Thompson, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty in June to cyber stalking and making fake bomb threats to a dozen Jewish community centers and day schools.