NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former Jersey City tax assessor’s office employee has admitted accepting a bribe.

Bennie Anderson pleaded guilty in federal court to attempting to obstruct, delay and affect interstate commerce by extortion under color of official right.

Prosecutors say the 60-year-old changed the tax description of a property from two to three units in exchange for a cash bribe from the owner.

Anderson faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced in March.