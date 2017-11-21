NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former Jersey City tax assessor’s office employee has admitted accepting a bribe.
Bennie Anderson pleaded guilty in federal court to attempting to obstruct, delay and affect interstate commerce by extortion under color of official right.
Prosecutors say the 60-year-old changed the tax description of a property from two to three units in exchange for a cash bribe from the owner.
Anderson faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced in March.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' came to Seattle: What did you think of the episode?
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Trump: NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch