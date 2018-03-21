CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former janitor who was convicted last year of molesting an 8-year-old at a New Hampshire community center where he worked has been convicted on additional assault charges.

The Concord Monitor reports a jury found Robert Magoon guilty Wednesday on four out of six counts of assault. He was found not guilty of one felony count of sexual assault and one count of simple assault.

Prosecutors say Magoon assaulted at least six children between August 2012 and May 2016 while working at the Pines Community Center in Northfield. He was convicted of sexually assaulting a disabled woman at the center in a separate case.

Sentencing for Magoon has not been scheduled. He is currently serving a prison sentence of 25-60 years stemming from his first trial.

Information from: Concord Monitor, http://www.concordmonitor.com