SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Former Illinois State University President Al Bowman has been named the new executive director of the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that the board approved Bowman’s contract Tuesday and he started work at the agency Wednesday. Bowman led Illinois State University from 2003 to 2013 and is president emeritus. He lives in Bloomington.

The board is updating its Illinois Public Agenda for College and Career Success and is asking Bowman to lead developing a new plan next year.

Board chairman Tom Cross called Bowman an “exemplary role model of a college educated Illinoisan.” Bowman replaces James Applegate, who stepped down after three years in January when he said he would “pursue other opportunities.”

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com