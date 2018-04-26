DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former southwestern Iowa funeral home director has been charged in an insurance fraud investigation.

Prosecutors said in a news release Thursday that 43-year-old Michael Dean Kirsch, of Shenandoah, has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct-influencing enterprise and more than 10 counts of theft.

Officials say an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau that began in December 2016 showed Kirsch sold funeral insurance to people intended to cover funeral expenses, but instead used the money for his personal use.

Court documents show Kirsch’s Iowa license has been suspended and that he has paid restitution of nearly $33,000 to eight people.