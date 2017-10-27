IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former University of Iowa wrestler has been arrested on computer-hacking charges after allegedly carrying out a high-tech cheating scheme.

An FBI affidavit says Trevor Graves repeatedly hacked into the university’s grading system to give himself and others higher grades on tests and quizzes.

The FBI says the 22-year-old also repeatedly obtained advanced copies of exams in his classes that he shared with others.

Graves allegedly carried out the scheme by secretly installing devices known as keyloggers in computers in university classrooms. The devices allowed him to record what his instructors typed, including their passwords and login information.

The scheme allegedly went from the spring of 2015 until December 2016.

Graves was arrested on the two federal counts in Colorado. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.

He’s set to make an initial court appearance next week.