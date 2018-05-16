NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man is facing a possible prison sentence for his part in a scheme to file phony federal tax returns to get illegal refunds.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans says Aaron Daniels of Tangipahoa Parish pleaded guilty Wednesday to a count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Prosecutors said Daniels obtained names and social security numbers of people he had been jailed with in northern Louisiana’s East Carroll Parish. In return for money, he gave the names and numbers to others who used the information to file phony tax returns and get illegal refunds.

Daniels, who turns 47 this year, is set for sentencing Aug. 22. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the maximum sentence for the charge is five years. He also faces possible monetary penalties.