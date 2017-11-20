TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A former central Indiana sheriff’s deputy convicted of civil rights violations has been resentenced to 33 months in a federal case.

The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports former deputy and former Greencastle city councilman Terry Joe Smith received the sentence Monday morning from U.S Chief District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson in Terre Haute.

A three-judge panel of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals twice ruled that Smith was given sentences of 14 months that were too lenient.

Smith was found guilty in 2014 of using excessive force on two people he arrested. Smith will receive credit for 14 months already served and have about 19 months left to serve.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of 33 to 41 months in federal prison.

___

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com