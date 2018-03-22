SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The former leader of a northern Indiana PTA has been sentenced to probation after being convicted of child molestation for allegedly fondling a girl at his home.
David Willamowski learned his punishment on Wednesday after a St. Joseph County jury earlier found him guilty of felony child molesting. WNDU-TV reports he faced 2 to 12 years in prison, but he received a 6-year suspended sentence of sex offender probation.
Willamowski was president of the Parent-Teacher Association at Mishawaka’s Battell Elementary School for the 2015-2016 school year. He was accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl while several children were watching a movie at his home in May 2016.
Willamowski told police his hand may have “grazed” the girl at some points, but he didn’t mean anything by the touching.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Austin bombing suspect's uncle says he was smart, kind VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Trump went way off-script on his Putin call — reinforcing the peril of the looming Kim Jong Un meeting
___
Information from: WNDU-TV, http://www.wndu.com/