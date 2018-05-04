Share story

By
The Associated Press

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A former northwest Indiana housing official has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $600,000 in federal housing assistance funding.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that 47-year-old Michelle Seljan of Hammond pleaded guilty last week to one count each of theft of federal funds and tax evasion. A federal judge in South Bend scheduled her sentencing for Aug. 23.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that according to court documents, Seljan embezzled about $633,000 from the Hammond Housing Authority between 2013 and 2016.

Seljan was a coordinator in the housing authority’s Section 8 housing subsidies department. Prosecutors say she diverted federal funds that were supposed to be distributed to qualifying landlords into her private banking accounts.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

During the same time period, Seljan misreported her income and evaded more than $200,000 in federal taxes.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

The Associated Press