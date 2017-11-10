EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn says he’s donating a portion of his private papers to Northwestern University.

Quinn was to make the announcement at the school on Friday . The donation includes his correspondence with families of fallen military veterans. The papers are connected to the memory of about 300 Illinois servicemen and women who died fighting since 9/11.

Quinn tells the Chicago Tribune he wants “people to be able to see how special these men and women were.” He says “they didn’t have long lives, but they led lives of great purpose.” Quinn collected programs, notes and other mementos from the military funerals he attended as governor and lieutenant governor.

Quinn is a graduate of Northwestern’s Pritzker School of Law. He is running for the Democratic nomination for Illinois attorney general.