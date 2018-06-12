DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A former housing programs manager for the city of Davenport has pleaded guilty to charges accusing him of concealing a camera in an apartment employee bathroom.

The Quad-City Times reports that 46-year-old Roy DeWitt pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight counts of invasion of privacy.

Each count carries up to two years in prison, but in exchange for DeWitt’s plea, prosecutors agreed to a cap of six years in prison and to not file additional charges from video on the camera DeWitt hid. DeWitt will be sentenced July 27.

DeWitt admitted in his plea to hiding a camera in an employee bathroom that was positioned to record video for later playback. Police say eight people were recorded multiple times from about January 2017 through March 2018.

DeWitt was fired March 19.

___

Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com