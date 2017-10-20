HONOLULU (AP) — A former Honolulu police chief who retired amid a federal investigation into department-wide corruption has been indicted and arrested.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Wheat says Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, a deputy prosecutor, surrendered to federal authorities outside their home Friday.
An FBI investigation started after the couple accused her uncle of stealing a mailbox from their home in an upscale neighborhood.
The uncle, Gerard Puana, went to trial for the theft but the case abruptly ended in a mistrial and charges were dismissed. Puana’s federal defender Alexander Silvert accused the Kealohas of framing his client to discredit him in a family financial dispute.
Silvert raised accusations including that police falsified reports and used a special unit to monitor Puana illegally. The attorney took those accusations to the FBI.