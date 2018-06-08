SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former Salt Lake police homicide detective is suing the department and several officials for discrimination and retaliation for whistleblowing.
Hilary Gordon said in a lawsuit filed Friday that she was “shunned” after recording a county prosecutor’s plan to circumvent the rules to obtain a wiretap in a homicide investigation. She says the plan may have been illegal.
She claims the unnamed prosecutor also made disparaging and inappropriate comments about authorities including Gordon’s wife, who was in the district attorney’s office.
Police spokesman Det. Keith Horrocks declined to comment.
In her lawsuit, Gordon says she recorded the prosecutor and gave the tapes to his superior after unsuccessfully raising concerns with her co-workers and supervisors.
She says she was placed on administrative leave and demoted to patrol. She quit the police department in November.