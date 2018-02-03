NEW BRITIAN, Conn. (AP) — A former high school teacher and track coach in Connecticut has been charged with having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
New Britain police say 22-year-old Tayler Ivy Boncal had a relationship with an 18-year-old male student who had been in her social studies class at Conard High School in West Hartford.
The student told police the relationship started after he asked for her number in December. School officials say they fired Boncal and alerted authorities after learning about the relationship from a concerned parent.
Boncal was arraigned Thursday in New Britain Superior Court on three counts of second-degree sexual assault under a statute that prohibits sexual contact between teachers and students in their schools.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
She’s been released, pending a March 1 court date. Her public defender didn’t immediately comment.