NEW BRITIAN, Conn. (AP) — A former high school teacher and track coach in Connecticut has been charged with having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

New Britain police say 22-year-old Tayler Ivy Boncal had a relationship with an 18-year-old male student who had been in her social studies class at Conard High School in West Hartford.

The student told police the relationship started after he asked for her number in December. School officials say they fired Boncal and alerted authorities after learning about the relationship from a concerned parent.

Boncal was arraigned Thursday in New Britain Superior Court on three counts of second-degree sexual assault under a statute that prohibits sexual contact between teachers and students in their schools.

She’s been released, pending a March 1 court date. Her public defender didn’t immediately comment.