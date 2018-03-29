BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A former Maine high school basketball coach has pleaded guilty to drunken driving.

Carl Parker resigned his position as coach of the Bangor High School’s varsity boys team after his arrest last month. His lawyer tells the Bangor Daily News that Parker pleaded guilty Wednesday because he wanted to accept responsibility for his actions.

Investigators say Parker’s blood alcohol level was measured to be twice the legal limit after he crashed his car while returning from a coaches meeting. No one was injured in the wreck.

Parker was ordered to pay a $500 fine and to participate in a program of counseling and community service, instead of serving jail time.

