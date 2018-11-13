BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Court records show the former executive director of the Idaho Association of Highway Districts has been charged with embezzling funds from the organization between 2013 and 2016.

The Idaho Statesman reported Monday that Stuart Davis was charged with seven counts of grand theft over $1,000.

The indictment alleges that Davis used embezzled funds for personal gains, including on a social club membership and to pay a private airline company.

The association’s website says it lobbies on behalf of Idaho’s 63 highway districts. In fiscal year 2016, the IAHD collected $189,500 in membership dues paid with taxpayer funds.

The state also charged former association assistant director Laura Lantz with aiding and abetting grand theft and for computer crime.

Courtney Peterson, who is working on the case with Davis’ lawyer, declined to comment.

Lantz’s lawyer told the Statesman that she has not violated any laws.

