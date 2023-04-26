Charles Lieber, a former Harvard chemistry professor, was sentenced Tuesday for making false statements to the U.S. government and for failing to declare large sums of money he’d been paid as part of a contract with a Chinese program, Thousand Talents, and Wuhan University in China.

Lieber was convicted of the charges in December 2021 after a jury trial. He is to serve two days in prison, followed by two years of supervised release with six months of home confinement. He also is to pay a fine of $50,000 along with $34,000 restitution to the IRS.

Christina Sterling, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston, said prosecutors had asked that he be sentenced to 90 days in prison and pay a $250,000 fine.

Lieber, 64, had been chair of Harvard’s chemistry and chemical biology department. For his work on nanotechnology, he had been seen by some as a contender for the Nobel Prize.

Since 2008, prosecutors said, his laboratory at Harvard had received research grants totaling $18 million from the Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health.

But he also secretly accepted money from China, which had established a government initiative, the Thousand Talents program, to gain access to scientific knowledge and expertise, often paying scientists lavishly.

When questioned about his involvement with Thousand Talents in 2018 by federal investigators, he denied it. He also failed to report his income to the IRS.

But the Justice Department found that Lieber had a three-year contract with Thousand Talents, under which he agreed to establish a research lab at Wuhan University and to publish articles, organize international conferences and apply for patents on the school’s behalf.

The university agreed to pay him up to $50,000 a month as a salary and to provide living expenses of up to $150,000.

At his trial, he said that a portion of his salary was deposited in a Chinese bank account. The rest, $50,000 to $100,000, was paid in $100 bills.

“They would give me a package, a brown thing with some Chinese characters on it; I would throw it in my bag,” he said at the trial. After returning home, he said, “I didn’t declare it, and that’s illegal.”

At his trial he confessed that money was not the lure — it was the opportunity to advance his career.

“This is embarrassing,” he said at his trial. “Every scientist wants to win a Nobel Prize.”

His lawyers, noting that he has an incurable blood cancer, had asked that he be sentenced to probation or home confinement instead of serving time in prison.

Lieber’s conviction resulted from the China Initiative, an effort launched in 2018, during the Trump administration, to identify scientists suspected of sharing sensitive information with China.

In early 2022, the FBI said it had more than 2,000 open investigations related to theft from China of information and technology from the United States.

But critics said that the China Initiative had unfairly targeted academic researchers of Asian descent. While the initiative led to the conviction of Lieber and other researchers, another prosecution of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist, Gang Chen, was dismissed.

In February 2022, the Justice Department ended the effort, with one official, Matthew G. Olsen, saying it “helped give rise to a harmful perception that the department applies a lower standard to investigate and prosecute criminal conduct related to that country or that we in some way view people with racial, ethnic or familial ties to China differently.”