MIAMI (AP) — A former member of a Miami federal grand jury has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for revealing a secret indictment to a Florida man’s girlfriend.

Court records show that 37-year-old Leslie Lynn Heburn was sentenced Wednesday. She previously pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. She had faced up to 10 years in prison.

Court documents show Heburn used an alias Facebook account in May 2017 to tell the girlfriend of Rocky Dejesus Molina that he had been indicted by the grand jury despite knowing such proceedings are secret. Prosecutors say Heburn told the girlfriend Molina was set up by an informant and even provided photographs of the indictment.

Molina was later arrested and pleaded guilty to firearms charges. He is serving a 15-year sentence.